Lloyd Marie Bryant, 91, of David's Creek Lane, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Rebecca "Becky" Tinnell Bryant for 70 years. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on August 25, 1928, he was a son of the late Maggie Lena Ferguson and Dallas Clifton Bryant. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and member of the cemetery committee. Lloyd worked for N & W Railroad and retired from Transcontinental Pipeline Corporation. He was a charter member of the Appomattox Rescue Squad, a former member of the Appomattox Jaycees, a member of the Scottish Rite, a 32nd degree mason and 60 year member of Monroe Masonic Lodge #301 A.F. & A.M. He is survived by four children, Linda B. Mayo, Danny Bryant and wife, Rebecca, Tommy Bryant and wife, Shelly, and Rodney Bryant and wife, Michelle; five grandchildren, Tanya Cummings and husband, Brad, Andi Bryant, Jeremy Bryant and wife, Toni, Lindsay Bryant and Tim Pinelli, Hannah Bryant-Harvey and husband, Corey; nine great-grandchildren, Blake, Kennon, Blakely, Tristan, Colt, Brylan, Elisa, Tilley, and Claire; sisters-in-law, Dale Bryant and Mary Martin; brothers-in-law, Ryland Tinnell and wife, Mary and C. H. Tinnell; daughter-in-law, Mary Bryant; numerous nieces and nephews, with special thanks to his nieces, Jean Brown and Alice Faye Burks and husband, James; and a special family friend, Cathy Bates and Beverly Davidson. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Willie, Alfred, Charlie, and Robert Bryant; three sisters, Hattie Ferguson, Gladys Ferguson, and Thelma Franklin; and a son-in-law, W.T. Mayo. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church by Pastor Ron Moore and Pastor Art Cavanaugh. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and other times at the residence. The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Richard Miller, Diann Pickett, Centra Hospice, and Blessings of Hope Companion Service. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Appomattox Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522, or the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6227 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
