Jerry Wayne Bryant, 58, of Arrington (Tye River Community), received his Heavenly wings on Sunday morning, October 6, 2019. Jerry passed away at the home he loved and shared with his wife and child which was the family home overlooking the scenic Tye River. Jerry was a graduate of Nelson County High School, was an active Deacon and loyal member of St. Stephens Baptist Church at Tye River. He retired from Hill Hardware several years ago due to failing health and was a former employee of Bailey Spencer Hardware in Lovingston for many years prior to the store closing. He was a son of Doris Martin Bryant Moyer and the late Clarence E. Bryant. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Herbert L. Moyer and his mother-in-law, Marie K. Dugan. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving and caring wife, Lisa Dugan Bryant; his daughter and son-in-law, Ashlee D. and Clay Clarkson, and his soon to be born grandson, Lucas Preston. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James A. "Jimmy" and Debbie Bryant; his father-in law, Raymond "Skip" Dugan; sister-in-law, Mandy Dugan; and his best friend, Nat (Peggy) Campbell, as well as many other family members and friends. He leaves behind his beloved furry girls, Hollee and Lilly and the kitty crew, Moe, Bandit, Duke, Snoopy and Oreo. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Baptist Church at Tye River with Pastors Mickey Ryan, David Blevins and Jake Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and suggest that memorials take the form of donations to the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).
