April 19, 1933 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Hazel Floyd Bryant, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born at Forks, of Buffalo, in Amherst County, on April 19, 1933, daughter of the late Norris Reese Floyd and Lucinda Hartless Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William R. Bryant; and a brother, Aubrey S. Floyd. Mrs. Bryant spent many years at Courtland Manufacturing in Amherst County and retired from the garment manufacturing industry while in Barnsville, North Carolina. She will be laid to rest with her husband, at Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery in a private service. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights, is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries