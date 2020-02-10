Georgia B. Bryant, age 89, of Bedford, departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was married to the late Curtis Bryant Sr. She is survived by four children, Renee Bryant-Jones, Frances Jeanette Martin (Roger), Curtis Bryant Jr. and Donnell Bryant; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Western Light Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

