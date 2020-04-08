Carroll Murphy Bryant, 72, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed into the next life in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on Friday, March 27, 2020. Carroll was born in Lynchburg, Virginia and raised in Nelson County. He was the son of the late Murphy Houston Bryant and Margaret Fields Bryant. Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Ann, of nearly 36 years; two daughters, Ceryna Bryant Riner and husband, Frank of Arrington, Va., Laura Bryant Loran and husband, Christian of Ashburn, Va.; his sister, Jackie Bryant Thomas of Amherst, Va.; and his granddaughter, Jessee Clements of Arrington, Va. He is also survived by his nephew, Ronnie Bryant Jr.; and his nieces, Crystal Bryant Carson and Tammy Bryant Normandy. Special thanks to his good friend, Joe and his very special companion, Lola (Laura's dog). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Bryant Sr. and his sister, Jill Bryant Cozad. Carroll worked much of his life as an auto-mechanic, a truck driver, a machinist, and operated his own business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating, and was an avid fan of the Old Western television shows and movies. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation for their excellent care to Capital Caring Health and Dr. Sampat and his team, specifically the nurses, at Virginia Cancer Specialists. Carroll was a private person and no funeral services will be conducted, per his request. His ashes will be spread in Amherst, Va., per his final wishes and a memorial marker will be placed at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Amherst, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2903 Tye River Road, Amherst, VA 24521.
