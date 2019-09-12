Mrs. Bessie Bryant, 99, of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on September 1, 2019, at Heartland Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home Chapel located at 918 Fifth St. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church of Goode. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 434-846-1337.

