Mrs. Bessie Bryant, 99, of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on September 1, 2019, at Heartland Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home Chapel located at 918 Fifth St. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church of Goode. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 434-846-1337.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.