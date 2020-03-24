Randal Eric Brunk, 49, of Lynchburg, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Travis Atkins. Born December 7, 1970 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Daniel Neil Brunk and Mary Teresa Lane. Randal was a self-employed hair stylist and was a friend to all that knew him. In addition to his husband, he is survived by a godson, Nathan Little; three sisters, Gloria Lewis, Vida Farrar and Sylvia Tolley; three dogs who he loved dearly, two french bulldogs, Bambi and Coyote, and Merlin his dash hound; and many other family and friends. At the request of Randal, there will be no services. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
In memory
