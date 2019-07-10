Sarah Elizabeth Brungard was born to Mark and Sherri Brungard on February 7, 1995, and went home to her Lord and Savior on July 4, 2019. In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by her sister, Rebecca Brungard Napier and husband, Aaron; niece, Ava Napier; her two brothers, Mark Brungard Jr. and Isaac Brungard, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and many extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church, the family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. for any who are unable to attend the viewing. The family will receive family and friends at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Heritage Baptist Church, 219 Breezewood Drive. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.