GRETNA, Va. Calvin Ollie Brumfield, age 92, of Gretna, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence. Born on July 23, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Ollie Ramsey "Doc" Brumfield and Ruby Dalton Brumfield. He was predeceased by three brothers, Early Eugene Brumfield, Billy Wayne Brumfield and Donnie William Brumfield. Mr. Brumfield was an Army Veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion Gretna Post 232. He retired from Burlington Industries; and was a member and former deacon of Greenfield Baptist Church. He was a charter member and lifetime member of the Gretna Rescue Squad and a lifetime member of the Gretna Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially rabbit hunting. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Pickeral Brumfield of the residence; his loving daughter, Kathy B. Bryant and husband, Larry, of Gretna; one brother, Carvel Brumfield and wife, Agnes, of Dublin; two sisters, Shirley Dalton of Gretna, and Sylvia Hughes of Gretna; one step-grandchild, Preston Bryant Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, of Richmond; and special nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Greenfield Baptist Church by the Rev. R.G. Rowland. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 will follow in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greenfield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 875, Gretna, VA 24557. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home in Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:00AM
Greenfield Baptist Church
384 Fairmont Rd
Gretna, VA 24557
