Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Emilie Louise Dickie Bruguiere, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia, after waging a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion to family, education, friends and community. Emilie was born on July 17, 1930, at Valley View, her childhood home in Roseland Virginia, to William Lewis Dickie and Sallie Ervine Dickie. She was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church. Emilie was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Thomas Harold Bruguiere; and sisters, Barbara Dickie Helms and Marjorie Dickie Midkiff. She is survived by sister, Patricia Dickie Stevens; four sons, Thomas Harold Bruguiere Jr. and wife Sandra, (children Russell and Sarah, great-granddaughter, Emma Louise), Robert Dickie Bruguiere and wife, Debbie (children Jeffrey and Jessie), Curtis Smith Bruguiere and wife Jodie (children Colin and Tucker), and John Ervine Bruguiere and wife, Shelby, (children Sallie, Michael, Kyle, and Alex). After graduating from Fleetwood High School in Massies Mill, Virginia, Emilie attended Madison College where she earned a BS in Physical Education. After graduation she moved with her husband Tom while in service, then, eventually returned to Nelson County to manage the family farm. Emilie led by example. She was a devoted educator, teacher to everyone, friend to many. She taught English at Nelson County High School and had a significant impact on the youth in the community. She worked to establish the 4H program in the county. From the time she was a young girl through her adult life, Emilie shared a love of horses with her family, friends and community. Emilie actively involved her sons, 4H students in horsemanship programs, participating in horse shows around the state. Years ago, Emilie started the Fleetwood Trail Ride as a fundraising event for Fleetwood Elementary School. The ride has continued to be successful. Riders from all over Virginia and other states come each year to ride beautiful trails, many created by Emilie in her youth. The horse ride is held each year in April and October to benefit The Fleetwood Community Center. Family will receive friends, Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Roseland. A graveside service will be scheduled late November. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Emilie Dickie Bruguiere, to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online: Access website: alzfdn.org enter donation amount, click donate, your name, address, click, in memory of, add tribute name (Emilie Dickie Bruguiere), send acknowledgment person: Thomas Bruguiere, orchards187@gmail.com. Check: Mail check to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 We wish to thank caregivers, staff of The Colonnades in Charlottesville for the care they administered to Emilie during this most challenging time.
