Maxwell Truitt Bruffey, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on March 17, 1922, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Charles Lewis Bruffey and Ormand Mae (Drinkard) Bruffey. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Rose (Allen) Bruffey for 57 years. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Charles Lewis and Kenneth Wayne; a sister, Jean Pipes; and a brother, Edward Bruffey. Max is survived by his daughter, Trudy Wells (Jack) of Centerville, Ohio; two sons, Charles Bruffey (Victoria) of Cornelius, N.C., and Kenneth Bruffey (Rebecca) of Ashburn, Va.; 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He graduated EC Glass High School in 1940 and then enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served in the 95th Bomb Group in England During World War II from 1942-1945. He had a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Inspector from 1949-1976. Max served as a volunteer with Lynchburg General Hospital throughout a long and productive retirement. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #0321 since January of 1946 and served as Exhalted Ruler in 1982/1983. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Max's name to the 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation, c/o Russ McKnight, Treasurer 95th BG Memorials Foundation, 1231 Brockie Dr., York, PA 17403, memorials@95thbg.org A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. at the American Legion Post #16, 1301 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
