Elizabeth Julia Brown Broyles, 92, of Amherst, Va., passed away, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Lynchburg, Va. Born on July 3, 1927, in Amherst County, Mrs. Broyles was the daughter of the late Edward Waller "Ned" Brown and Ruby Steele Brown. Liz was retired as a Tax Collector with the City of Lynchburg and was a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Amherst Garden Club and Lynchburg Women's Club. She also loved to travel and did so extensively. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Paschal "Jack" Broyles Jr.; two sisters, Berta Kent and Bessie Staples; and one brother, Edward Brown. Surviving are her daughter, Julie Ann Broyles Haddy of Williamston, S.C.; brother, Robert E. "Bob" Brown of Lynchburg; and sisters, Frances Dalton of Lynchburg, and Rebecca Sturgill of King, N.C. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Amherst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amherst Life Saving Crew, P.O. Box 193 , Amherst , VA 24521, or to Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503 Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
