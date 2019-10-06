William "Bill" Arthur Brown, 93, of Forest, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of Lois Burr Brown. A Celebration of Bill's Life and Faith will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road in Lynchburg. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.