William "Bill" Arthur Brown, 93, of Forest, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of Lois Burr Brown. A Celebration of Bill's Life and Faith will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road in Lynchburg. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Tags

Load entries