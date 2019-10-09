Brown, William Arthur “Bill”

William Arthur “Bill” Brown, 93, of Forest, Va., went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Heritage Green Daybreak. He was the loving husband of Lois Burr Brown for 68 years.
Born June 22, 1926 in Irwin, Pa., he was a son of the late John Arthur Brown and Annette Campbell Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Brown.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He was a retired accountant and a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. He was an avid Civil War collector, Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and had lived for over 37 years in Anaheim, Calif. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Cheryl Haney, and husband, Kevin, of Forest; two grandchildren, Emily Korson and husband, Travis, of Washington, D.C. and Robert William Haney of Baltimore, Md.; and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, Va. 24502 by the Rev. Amy Beth Coleman with inurnment following in the church columbarium. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 16. Following the service, a reception for family and friends will be held at the church.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice and Heritage Green Daybreak for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of William “Bill” Brown to The Salvation Army of Lynchburg, 2215 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or
https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
