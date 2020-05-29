Wilbur "Fred" Brown Sr., 86, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Fred was born in Huddleston, Virginia, on July 10, 1933, to the late Cole and Ethel Brown. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lottie, daughter, Wanda Roszak of Earlysville; and sons, Wilbur F. Brown, Jr., of Lynchburg, David and his wife, Cheryl of Lynchburg, and Donald and his wife, Rosann of Mechanicsville. Fred is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Brown of Richmond, Jared Brown and his wife, Jessica of Lynchburg, Anne Roszak of Earlysville, Martha Roszak of Arlington, Elizabeth (Libby) Brown of Arlington, Samuel Brown of Atlanta, Georgia, and Emily Brown of Mechanicsville. Fred is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Crouch and her husband, Riley and Frances Brown, all of Huddleston; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was a long-time member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local Lodge 45, the Loyal Order of Moose and Grace Memorial Episcopal Church. He was also an avid gardener. In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by an infant son, a sister, Agnes Krantz and her husband, Emmett, brothers Lewis and his wife, Virginia, Dennis and his wife, Kay, Lonnie and his wife, Lena, Carl (Pete), Dewey (Brat) and his wife, Ruth, Odell and his wife, Nancy, and Paul, and son-in-law, William Roszak. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest, Virginia. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel.
