Vicki Dianne Brown, 62, of Hurt, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home. She was born on October 30, 1956, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Hampton Callaway Brown and Dorothy Stump Brown. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, a graduate of Gretna High School, and served for the Supreme Court of Virginia in the 24th Judicial District as a Magistrate for twenty years. She is survived by a brother, Kenny Brown; a sister, Susan Tryall; a dear aunt, Clara Stump; and her loving friend and caregiver, Kim Moore. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Ellen Brown. A Celebration of Life will be conducted graveside at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Brady Willis. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the New Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 547, Hurt, VA 24563. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
