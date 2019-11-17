Austin Brown, 18, of Amherst, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Austin is survived by his parents, Sandy Brown and Timothy Brown; siblings, Jordan Brown, Shane Kennon, and Hayden Kennon; grandparents, Sandra and Darryl Garrison, John and Martha Cooper, and Kristine Tomlinson; aunts and uncles, Norma Brown and Kevin Lacy, Craig Brown, John and Linda Cooper, Jennifer and Ryan Hughes, Kelly Martin, Carole Martin, Steve and Carol Martin; cousins, Tyler and Josh Wright and family, Jonathan and Zachary Brown, Hanna and Emma Cooper, Cooper and Cole Hughes, Ashley and Dakota Schmitt, Megan Mays, Justin and Bridgett Martin and family, and Ryan Martin. Austin is also survived by too many loving friends to count. Austin received a Advanced Diploma with an Auto Mechanics Certification from Amherst High School in May 2019. He was the top of his Auto Mechanics class. Austin worked at KDC where he was the youngest line mechanic and previously worked at Taco Bell where he was the best damn taco maker, fastest steamer, fastest closer and did all of this while making everybody laugh. Austin was passionate about skateboarding and working on cars. He loved to build things, he was a goofy dog lover, he hated being still, and he put his full self into everything he did. He was so dedicated to everything and everyone. He fiercely loved his family and friends and he greeted everyone with his beautiful smile. A celebration of Austin's life will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at Whitten's Funeral Home in Amherst, Va. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service occurring from 6 to 8 p.m. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
