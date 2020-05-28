Ruth N. Brown, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1939, to the late Art and Nevia Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Brown; three sons, Howard, Charles Wayne and Donald Brown and one grandson, Joshua Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Stanley (Phelice) Brown, Robert (Teresa) Brown and Alfred (Barbara) Brown; three daughters, Stella (Ernest) Brandon, Dorothy and Mary (Raymond) Goode; three sisters, Mary Frances, Florence and Janice; 36 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great- grandchildren; 17 children that she raised as her own, Denise, Raymond, Omar, Alexandrea, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicholas, Nicole, McKinley, Charles, Celisa, Tiffany, Patricia, Antoinette, Shanta, Ernest and Crystal and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ivy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Community Funeral Home and other times at the residence. The cortege will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

