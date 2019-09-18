Bob Brown - B.S., M.A., J.D., left this world to go sing with Angels on Labor Day, September 2, 2019, at home in Lynchburg, Virginia. Family, friends, colleagues and students are welcome Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. to attend his memorial service and celebration of life at St Paul Episcopal Church downtown Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 17, 2020, where he will be laid to rest with his parents, Helen and Charles Brown. Bob is survived by his true love, Larry Aamold Jr. of Lynchburg; brother, Richard Brown of Accoceek, Md.; sister, Mary Blankenship of Marshalltown, Iowa and sister, Carol Heth of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Other survivors include his son, Erik Brown of Portland Ore.; his daughter, Elizabeth Brown of Salt Lake City, Utah; ex-wife, Lynn Charlat of Reno, Nev., many nieces and nephews, and his granddaughter. In respect for Bob's final wishes to complete his journey, memorials are gratefully accepted and coordinated by his sister, Carol Heth 915 Eagle Ridge Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 to fulfill his legacy.
