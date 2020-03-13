Riley Thomas Brown, of Charlotte Court House, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Mr. Brown was born December 17, 1929, in Capels, West Virginia, and raised in Halifax County. The son of the late Eugene H. and Beulah Crews Brown, Mr. Brown was a Korea-era veteran of the United States Air Force, serving four years before settling into a career in sales in the Washington, D.C., area. He settled in Charlotte Court House upon his retirement in 1990. Mr. Brown served as commander of the American Legion Post 268 in Wheaton, Md., where he met his future wife, Margaret Jean Callen-Brown, who survives him. Mr. Brown was a skilled and enthusiastic golfer who enjoyed playing with his friends at Briery Country Club and many times shot his age. He also enjoyed listening to music on Friday nights at Philbeck's Community Music House in Keysville. In addition to Mrs. Callen-Brown, Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Connie Wesley (Neal Seagle) of Poolesville, Md.; stepchildren, Steve (Peggy) Howells of Mercersburg, Pa., Frank (Carol) Hood of Smithsburg, Md., LuAnne (Randy) Smith of Holsopple, Pa., and Bill Callen (Lynne Fuierer) of Selkirk, N.Y., as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sammy (Wanda) of Charlotte Court House, and Joe (Lenora "Snooks") of Winchester; and a sister, Jean Burton (widow of Martin Burton), also survive. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was predeceased by two stepsons, Pat Howells and James Hood; sisters, Nancy B. Tucker and Mary Alice Englehart; and brothers, Jimmy, H.E. and Shirley. Calling hours will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Browning-Duffer Funeral Home, 110 H Street, Keysville. The funeral service will begin immediately after. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. William Jones of Brookneal and Dr. Vivian Bruzzese of the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond for their many years of compassionate care. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va., is serving the family.
