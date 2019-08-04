Sallie Zelma Brown Reed, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2019. Zelma was born in a small log home on a rural tobacco farm in Franklin County, Virginia, on March 17, 1925. She was the third child and oldest daughter of fourteen children born to the late Elder Rufus Reid Brown and Sallie Wilmouth Dillon Brown. She married Alfred Gregory Reed Sr. of Martinsville, Va., on January 14, 1950. Alfred preceded her in death on March 6, 2003. Zelma was a dedicated Army wife, who supported her husband's 22-year career in the United States Army. She was a country gardener and enjoyed preserving the fruits of her harvest. In addition to being a talented seamstress, Zelma loved to crochet. Zelma learned to crochet at an early age and continued to perfect this craft until her passing. Crocheted keepsakes will be cherished by numerous friends and family members. Although a woman of many talents, she will best be remembered as "Nannie" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of other children that she cared for throughout her life. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and active with the Lynchburg Scottish Rite Woman's Club. Zelma is survived by five children, Alfred Reed Jr. and his wife, Debby, of Summerville, S.C., Charles Reed (U.S. Army-Ret.) and his wife, Ann, of Monroe, Va., Dianne Stevens and her husband, Owen, of Aiken, S.C., Wayne Reed and his wife, Ramilia, of Petaluma, Calif., and Lynn Reed and his wife, April, of Lynchburg, Va. She is also survived by two brothers, Curtis Brown and Joe Brown; two sisters, Juanita Brown Hodges-Custer and Hettie Brown Minter; ten grandchildren, Jessica Reed, Elizabeth Reed Quillin, Angela Reed, Charlotte Reed Walker, Melanie Stevens Gardner, Cristy Stevens Pannell, Sallie Stevens, Lauren Reed, Brandon Reed, and Alexandria "Alexa" Reed; and seven great-grandchildren, Nyah Pannell, Jaelyn Pannell, Caroline Walker, Harriet Walker, Henry Quillin, Max Holt, and Gray Gardner. The family will receive friends at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019, and again on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
