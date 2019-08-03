Sallie Zelma Brown Reed, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Alfred Gregory Reed Sr. The family will receive friends at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019, and again on Monday August 5, 2019, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home chapel at 11 am. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is asssiting the family.
