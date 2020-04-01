Celebrated for warm and compassionate caring and giving, Preston "Doc" Brown, our treasured father, grandfather, cousin, friend, and comrade, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. His passage was as his living, majestic and giving, without complaint, accepting and believing that God's almighty power would not fail. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Doretha Brown; and a brother, Walter "Boodie" Brown. He leaves treasured memories to a special circle of family that includes two sons, Gregory Brown (Margaret) of Lakeland, Florida, Calvin Brown (Kisha) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; two daughters, Cherray Brown and Santria Brown of Lynchburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Sydne, Calvin Jr., Kaden, Avery and Aylen. He also leaves to cherish his memories nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 43 Steeple Run, Lynchburg, Va., with Pastor Carlton Jackson Jr. officiating. Community Funeral Home directing.

