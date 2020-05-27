March 23, 1933 - May 13, 2020 Norma Jean Garland Brown, formerly of Clifford, Va., passed in Wash., D.C. Born March 23, 1933, daughter of the late William Add and Helen Garland. She is survived by three daughters Deborah Brown (William) Anderson, Dione G. (Howard) Archer and Donna L. Brown; three grandchildren; and three great grand- children. Friends will be recieved by the family at 10 until 11 a.m. time of a private service streamed: https://www.marshallmarchfh.com/obituaries/Norma-Brown-17/, Thursday, May 28, 2020, condolences may also be posted to this link. The Rev. Dr. Kendrick E. Curry will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fairlawn Citizens Assn., Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 30912, Wash., D.C. 20030-0912. Marshall-March 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746

