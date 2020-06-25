Lillie Juanita Brown McNeill, 56, was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 26, 1964, and entered eternal life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the only child of the late James and Juanita Brown and their world was never the same. Lillie received her early education at Stuart Hall School and in Lynchburg City Schools. She furthered her education at Dartmouth College and graduated in 1986. Also, she received an MBA from New York University. Afterwards, Lillie worked in Cincinnati, Ohio and later moved to New Jersey. In 1996, Lillie married William McNeill and to this union, a son, James was born. They lived in New Jersey for many years until recently, where she and her family moved back to Lynchburg, Virginia. Lillie was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. She was a member Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Alease Juanita Faulkner Brown; and her brother-in-law, William Reeves. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband, William McNeill; her son, James McNeill; sister, Jacqueline Reeves; niece, Alesha Reeves; as well as a host of cousins, and friends. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Donations can be made to the NAACP Lynchburg Chapter in Lillie Brown McNeill's name. Community Funeral Home directing.

