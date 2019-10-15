Marie Inez Wright Brown, age 86, of Bedford, peacefully made the transition to be with her Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born on July 25, 1933, to the late Thomas and Lucille McCoy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Wright Sr.; one brother, Samuel and his wife, Kemper McCoy; one sister, Dorothy and her husband, the Reverend Deb Christian; and one daughter, JoAnn Blake. Inez was a member of the Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Goode, Va. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Albert Brown of Bedford; one sister, Shirley Johnson of W.Va.; children, James R. Wright Jr. (Lisa) of Federalsburg, Md., Raymond Wright (Pamela) of Columbia, Md., Sheila Wright (Winston) of Madison Heights, Va., Mark Wright (Veronica) of Weyer Cave, Va., Dorothy Marshall, Brenda Miller, Robbin Wright, David Brown (friend, Carolyn) all of Lynchburg, and the Reverend Phillip Brown (Sharon) of Forest; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 1055 Sycamore Dr., Goode, VA 24556. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Health Care Center of Lynchburg for the care of their loved one. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
