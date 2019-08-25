Louis Clifton Brown, 77, of 1714 Eudora Lane, Altavista, Va., departed this life on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1941, to the late Clifton Brown and Evangelist Adelle Brown and was preceded in death by one sister, Joy Brown. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Gloria Hubbard Brown; his daughter, Sherry B. James (Herman) of Lynchburg, Va.; two sons, Vincent O. Brown (Sherry) of Lynchburg, Va., and Scotty G. Brown (Melissa) of Altavista, Va.; one sister, Sallie Boyd of Nathalie; two brothers, Calvin Brown and William Russell, both of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Jesus, 1208 Franklin Avenue, Altavista, Va. Viewing will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.