Louis Clifton Brown, 77, of 1714 Eudora Lane, Altavista, Va., departed this life on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1941, to the late Clifton Brown and Evangelist Adelle Brown and was preceded in death by one sister, Joy Brown. Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Gloria Hubbard Brown; his daughter, Sherry B. James (Herman) of Lynchburg, Va.; two sons, Vincent O. Brown (Sherry) of Lynchburg, Va., and Scotty G. Brown (Melissa) of Altavista, Va.; one sister, Sallie Boyd of Nathalie; two brothers, Calvin Brown and William Russell, both of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Jesus, 1208 Franklin Avenue, Altavista, Va. Viewing will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517.

