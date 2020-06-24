William Edward Brown Jr. December 31,1976 - June 13, 2020 William Edward Brown Jr. "B-Dub" 43, of Altavista passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on December 31, 1976, to Patricia Payne Brown and the late William Edward Brown Sr. Those left to cherish his memories including his mother, Patricia Brown are his daughter, Alysha Brown; stepdaughter, Lauryn Tweedy; devoted friend, Carisa Robey; sister, Chandra Brown; two nieces, Achliyan Hallaway and Alkeiba Halloway; and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. DL Robertson, officiating. The inurnment will be held at the Grace Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

