Jesse Fleming Brown, 88, of Forest, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Jesse was born on May 27, 1931, in Halifax, Virginia, a son of the late Jesse Armistead Brown and Mary Richman Brown. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia, at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, with military honors to be conducted by the U.S. Air Force. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
