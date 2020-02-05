Mrs. Irene Blake Brown, age 93 of Thaxton, departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
