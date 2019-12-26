Gwendolyn Ferguson Brown, 59, of Concord, departed this life to rest with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1960, to the late Walter Bass and Mary Fannie Ferguson. Gwen was the 9th of 9 children and was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Glenn Corrie Brown; two brothers, Walter Bass Jr. and Talmar Ferguson; one sister, Roberta Lee Womack. She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany (Gary) Jacques and Tamiko Brown; three grandchildren, Ashely (Robert), Alex and Isabella "Bella"; one great-grandson, Adian; siblings, Serena (Paul) Higginbotham, Lucy (Norman) Haskins, Flossie (Raymond) Davis, the Rev. C.D (Marica) Ferguson and the Rev. Rickey (Threasa) Ferguson; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Concord, Va. with the Rev. Donald Foster, officiating. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Brown, Gwendolyn Ferguson
