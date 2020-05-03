Garnie Dalford Brown, 64, of Rustburg, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Garnie was born October 8, 1955, in Maryland, a son of the late Garnie Brown and Hazel Hodge Brown. He is survived by his former spouse Doris Foushee; three daughters, Hazel Alvarez, Henrietta Brown, and Sheila Brown; and one son, Eric Wheatly; two brothers; Roger Brown and Henry Brown; and one sister, Grace Brown; and 15 grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Garnie will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

