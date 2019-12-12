Ethel "Becky" Dillard Brown Ethel "Becky" Dillard Brown, 77, of Gladys, Va. passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Altavista, Va. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 1 until 8 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. Family visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.
