"Blackbird singing in the dead of night Take these broken wings and learn to fly All your life You were only waiting for this moment to arise." Donald Ray Brown, 64, of Evington, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, on January 31, 1955, he was a son of the late Wesley and Willie Johnson Brown. He was preceded in death by one son, Caleb Brown. Mr. Brown is survived by one daughter, Cheyanne Brown; three brothers, Terrell Brown and his wife, Teresa, Michael Brown, and Scott Brown (Jeannie); and one grandson, August King. A celebration of the life of a true cowboy will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 5 p.m. at his home 10892 Leesville Road. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel (434)-237-2722 is serving the family.
