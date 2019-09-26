ROANOKE, Va. Ann D. Brown, of Roanoke, departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Brown Sr. and parents, William Jr. and Valeria Dyke. She is survived by five loving children, McKinley Brown Jr., Curtis (Lisa) Brown, Rodney (Teresa) Brown Sr., Nicole (Hassan) Elbalola, and Kristel (Michael) Branch; sister, Jacqueline (Gene) Boyd; brother, Raymond (Debbie) Dyke; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Green Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
