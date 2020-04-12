Lenora Gay Brooks, 86, of Gretna, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. A private, memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

