Cassandra Lee Perdieu "Sam" Brooks, 70, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Larry Wayne Brooks for 43 years. Born on July 6, 1949, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Perdieu and Arveda Sponaugle Perdieu. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Smith. Cassandra was retired from Waytec Corporation and was of the Baptist faith. She loved flower gardening, animals, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory a son, John Wayne Mayberry; a sister, Cecelia Ayers, both of Tennessee; a special niece, Nicky Silby of Washington, D.C.; very dear and close friends, Doug and Lorrie Bolling of Madison Heights, Michael and Deanna Jefferson of Rustburg, and Kathy and Bobby Brightwell of Madison Heights.; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cassandra Brooks to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcrematiion.com.
