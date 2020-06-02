Rick Brock October 1, 1955 - May 26, 2020 Rick Brock of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home in Lynchburg. Rick was born on October 1, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Charles Wayne Brock and Vera Ruth (nee' Eckert) Brock. He was baptized in the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) and was confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence, Mo. He graduated from Truman High School in Independence, Mo. in May 1973. Rick enlisted in the United States Naval Service and trained as a nuclear reactor electronics technician. He served on the USS Gurnard and on the USS Lewis & Clark, and earned numerous citations for outstanding training and leadership during his eight years of service. In 1986, he opted to end his naval service to pursue a formal education in Nuclear Engineering. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a BSNE degree with highest honors in 1990, followed by his MSNE degree in 1992. He then was employed by the nuclear fuel supplier B&W in Lynchburg, Va. With B&W, currently known as Framatome, Rick enjoyed a rewarding and productive career of 28 years. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brock and brother, Michael Lindell Brock. He is survived by his mother, Vera Ruth Martin; three sisters and a brother, Debra Ann Linneman, David Wayne Brock and wife, Debbie, Carolyn Ruth Stegeman and husband, Steve, Linda Ruth Jennings and husband, Darin; as well as numerous nephews, one niece, and great-nephews and -nieces. Rick is also survived by his significant other, Stephanie O'Brien, who enjoyed a long-term loving relationship together, caring, supporting, and helping one another through the years. Rick is especially grateful for the tender, loving dedication that Stephanie showered on him during his latest illness and disability. Visitation will be at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Missouri, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Independence. In lieu of flowers, donations to UVA's Dialysis Lynchburg center, located in Lynchburg, Va., are encouraged and appreciated.
