Libby Pruitt Britt, 69, of Evington, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. Born in Dillion, S.C. on May 13, 1950, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Walters Pruitt Thorne and the late Ernest N. Pruitt Sr. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Pruitt. She was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. Her life was serving her Lord and to make sure everyone knew about our Lord. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Walter Mitchell Britt; four daughters, Angela (Lawrence) Agees, Tina (Robert) Matthews, Michelle (Ricky) Lee, and Sarah Britt; four grandchildren, Ashley, Shenna, Natalie, and Parker; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Bryson; a brother, Ernest (Glenda) Pruitt Jr.; and two sisters, Sandra (Edward) Woodell and Pat (Bill) Goggins. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church by Pastor Carlton Duck, burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider Gethsemane Baptist Church, 411 Blue Ridge St., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
