Philip Gordon Brimer, 69, of Hardy, was called home by his heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1950 in Clearwater, Fla. He was the son of the late Philip Gordon Henry Brimer and Bettie Ann Moody Brimer. Phil was a member of Eastlake Community Church. He graduated from the Citadel in 1972 and was a Life Member of the Alumni Association. He also graduated from The American College where he earned the Chartered Life Underwriter designation in 1981. He had many accomplishments, starting with his Eagle Scout status (1968), and was known to share many stories about his time in the Boy Scouts. He was co-founder (1987) and chairman (1989) of the Voluntary Employee Benefits Board (VEBB). He was the President of the Mass Marketing Insurance Institute (1997) and received the Richard Ancy Pinnacle Award (2003) as well as the Harlan Sher Member of the Year award (2006). He was inducted into the International Workplace Benefits Association Hall of Fame in 2013. Phil was an incredible storyteller who was able to paint a picture so vivid that you could see yourself there. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. His reputation and character preceded him. He was loved by many and never met a stranger. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Phil is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Brimer; his son, Adam Brimer and wife, Carly; his grandsons, Jay and Wyatt; his daughter, Emily Vest and husband, Jason; his stepson, Daniel Bost; his brother, David Brimer and wife, Debbie; his mother-in-law, Shirley Jacques; his uncle, Dean Moody and his wife, Nancy; Mary "Aunt Bertie," Moody; and Cindy Brimer, the mother of his children. Also surviving is his four-legged companion "Ripken" and numerous other family members and a plethora of amazing friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Phil's memory, please consider Eastlake Community Church - 1118 Hendricks Store Road, Moneta, VA 24121 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial service and celebration of Phil's life will be conducted at Eastlake Community Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019, with Pastor Troy Keaton officiating. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. prior to the 12 p.m. service followed by a reception. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family.
