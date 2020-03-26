Martha Ticknor Brightsen, 83, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Broome County, N.Y., on February 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Ticknor and Jessie Staring Ticknor. After moving to Lynchburg in 1977, she served as the switchboard operator for Liberty Baptist College, now Liberty University. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and served a number of years with the Treasure Island Ministries. She retired from Red Lobster after 15 years of service where she served as hostess. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, the Rev. Gilbert C. Brightsen; her daughter, Kristen Denise Brightsen; and son-in-law, Daniel Webster. She is survived by five daughters, Corrine Webster of Whitney Point, N.Y., Valerie Walters and her husband, Michael, of Spout Spring, Michelle Gates of New Port Richey, Fla., Melanie Chaplin of Rustburg, Missy Brooks and her husband, Steve "Bam", of Concord; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. A private service celebrating Martha's life will be conducted at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Friends are invited to view the service online at http://watch.trbc.org/media/t/1_ng48aryj at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Friends may also pay their respects and sign the register both Thursday and Friday at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will be conducted at a later date in New York. Memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, www.trbc.org or to the Michael Youseff Ministries. The family requests friends to submit tributes and fond memories about Martha at www.whittentimberlake.com.
