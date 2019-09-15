A funeral service for Peggy Brewer, 89, of Lynchburg, will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends during a reception immediately after the service in the church Welcome Tower. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.

