Peggy Brewer, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Bentley Commons. She was the wife of the late Paul Brewer for 60 years. Born on March 14, 1930 in High Point, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Griffin and Clara Lassiter. Peggy was formerly employed in the admissions office of Lynchburg College. She was also an active member of Heritage United Methodist Church and especially with her Sunday school class. She served Meals on Wheels through the church and loved to do arts and crafts as well as knitting, crocheting and sewing. She and Paul traveled frequently and especially loved spending time at Holden Beach with her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynn and Jo Ann; two sons, Craig (Cathy) and Mike (Anne); one sister, Polly Gibson; seven grandchildren, Nikki Slusher (Chris), Eli Brewer (Nellie), Maggie Brewer, Blake Brewer (Heather), Brandon Shoemaker, Colby Brewer and Joey Shoemaker; five great-grandchildren, Christopher and Cole Slusher, Declan, Liam and Jack Brewer; brother-in-law, Paul Walton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Dylan and Emily Brewer; two brothers, Grayson and Bob Lassiter; and three sisters, Mary Snead, Cynthia Clapp and Ruth Walton. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bob Michalides officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service during a reception in the Welcome Tower at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
