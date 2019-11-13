Russell "Rusty" Wayne Breeden went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Rusty was born on February 26, 1967, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Russell M. and Betty Turner Breeden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Betty; sister, Delores Wells; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Anna Turner; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Nannie Mae Bruffy Breeden, and Ruth and John Scott; mother-in-law, Jean Eberhardt; and brother-in-law, Scott Eberhardt. He leaves to cherish his loving wife of 27-years, Lucy Eberhardt Breeden; children, Tyler and Shelby Breeden, Jessica Aldous, Chris Falls and daughter-in-law, Olya; grandchildren, Caden, Hunter, Paisley, Pearce, and Hope; stepmother, Nellie Breeden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Jim Brower, Bonnie and Jerry Boyd, and Charlie Wells. Rusty had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Rusty was employed at Georgia-Pacific in Brookneal for over 20-years and leaves the many friends he made throughout his time there. He graduated from Brookville High School in 1985 and kept in touch with many of his classmates. He loved baseball and attended many Mets, Braves and Hillcats games with his Dad and his children. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting when he had the chance. He liked to shoot pool with his "clubhouse cronies" and "shoot the breeze" with best friends Allison and Brently Culp. The Culps spent many vacations with the Breeden's. More than anything, Rusty was dedicated to his family. From annual family vacations at Myrtle Beach or the monthly family gatherings to celebrate birthdays, holidays or just being together, he lived for those moments he got to share with those he held dearest. A man who epitomized honest, hard work and "not putting off 'til tomorrow what can be done today," his example will surely live on. Whether you knew him for a moment or a lifetime, it was inescapable that Rusty's was a life filled with passion, joy, respect, faith, and love. His was truly a life well-lived. A service celebrating Rusty's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church with the Reverend Bob Michalides officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Those wishing to submit condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
