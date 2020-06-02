April 16, 1961 - May 29, 2020 Wayne Navarro Braxton, 59, of Forest, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital, after a long battle with leukemia. Born on April 16, 1961, in Bedford, Va. Wayne was the son of the late Duval and Bessie Braxton. Wayne is survived by a son, Deon Braxton, and a grandson Aiden. He is survived by his sisters, Clara Anthony (Larry) and Barbara Morgan (Donald). He is also survived by two brothers, William Braxton, and Sherwood Braxton (Rosetta), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Wayne was a very gentle and caring person and had a deep love for his family. Wayne had a sweet spirit and made a positive impact with all that met him. He was an avid gardener and loved to fish. He most enjoyed being with his family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A celebration of Wayne's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Tharp with the Rev. William Johnson as the eulogist and the Rev. Aaron Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Family Cemetery in Forest. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

