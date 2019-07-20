A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Christian Aid Cemetery. The family is receiving friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.

Tags

Load entries