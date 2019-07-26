Marilynne Jane Bragg, 81, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was the wife of Robert Lawrence Bragg for 56 years. Born on Tuesday, May 10, 1938, in Ontario, Canada, Marilynne was the daughter of the late Charles Tunks and the late Vera Graham Tunks. In addition to her husband, Marilynne is survived by her son, James Bragg Sr. (Missy); son, David (Audrey); and daughter, Sara (Barry). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, James Bragg Jr. (Maddy), Andrew Bragg (Lauren), Cory Farthing (Sharmae), Katelyn Franklin (DeVante), Nathaniel Bragg, Caleb Bragg and Jared Clark. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Tori, Tripp, Hollis, Aiden and Rylee. Marilynne was a loving Pastor's wife, baker and homemaker. She most loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her example of loving others and leading them to Christ will always live on in her legacy. A celebration of Marilynne's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Leesville Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Brooks officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to God's Helping Hand, Inc. P.O. Box 385 Gobles, Michigan, 49055. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.