Edward Sinclair Bradshaw went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Poquoson, Virginia, he worked for NACA/NASA as an electronic technician for forty years. He was active in a number of churches as a Deacon over his life. He built furniture and models as a hobby. He loved to travel with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Jean Bradshaw; his daughter, Dr. Anita Bradshaw; his son, Dr. Brian Bradshaw (Susan); four grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Glenda Warren. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Annie Bradshaw. A memorial service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends starting at 12 p.m. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, family ask that you make donations to the Beulah Baptist Church Building fund, 528 Leesville Rd. Lynchburg, Va. 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Bradshaw, Edward Sinclair
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Bradshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.