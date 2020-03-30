Tammie Schmitt Bradley, 55, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Gary Stephen Bradley. Born on April 5, 1964, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Fred Milton Schmitt and Linda Brooks Dellamea. Tammie worked in the finance department at Fleet Laboratories. She was a graduate of Amherst County High School, class of 1982, and a graduate of Bridgewater State College. Tammie was a loving daughter, wife, stepmother, aunt and friend. In addition to her husband and parents, Tammie is survived by her stepfather, Carl Dellamea of Monroe; stepson, Matthew Bradley and his wife, Ashley, of Appomattox; step-grandchildren, Austin Bradley and Ava Bradley; cousin, Suzanne Hahn and her husband, Jason and their children, Silas and Stella, of Cooke City, Mont.; and special friend, Cheryl Scott and her husband Edward of Madison Heights. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monelison Fire Department or the Humane Society of Amherst County. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

