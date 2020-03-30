Tammie Schmitt Bradley, 55, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Gary Stephen Bradley. Born on April 5, 1964, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Fred Milton Schmitt and Linda Brooks Dellamea. Tammie worked in the finance department at Fleet Laboratories. She was a graduate of Amherst County High School, class of 1982, and a graduate of Bridgewater State College. Tammie was a loving daughter, wife, stepmother, aunt and friend. In addition to her husband and parents, Tammie is survived by her stepfather, Carl Dellamea of Monroe; stepson, Matthew Bradley and his wife, Ashley, of Appomattox; step-grandchildren, Austin Bradley and Ava Bradley; cousin, Suzanne Hahn and her husband, Jason and their children, Silas and Stella, of Cooke City, Mont.; and special friend, Cheryl Scott and her husband Edward of Madison Heights. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monelison Fire Department or the Humane Society of Amherst County. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.