Shawn Lamont Bradley, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Military Honors will be performed by the American Legion Post 16 and the Patriot Guard Riders. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries